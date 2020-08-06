Home flooded, priest watches event on mobile

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While crores of people watched the Ram Mandir bhoomi puja live on television on Wednesday, scholar NR Vijayendra Sharma, who fixed the muhurta for the ceremony, did so on a mobile phone, sitting outside his flooded house in Jakkinhonda, Belagavi city.

He watched the live-streamed mega event on a mobile phone, as his house was badly inundated due to incessant rain lashing the region for the past few days. After the muhurta fixed by him was accepted by the Ram Mandir Trust, Sharma was eagerly waiting for the event to take place. Ever since Sharma drew up the muhurta, he had been receiving several anonymous threat calls to withdraw it.