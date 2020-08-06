STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarantined BSY was glued to TV watching Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was glued to the television in his hospital room on Wednesday to watch the bhoomi puja at the proposed Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:12 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa watches the ceremony from his ward at Manipal Hospitals, in Bengaluru on Wednesday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was glued to the television in his hospital room on Wednesday to watch the bhoomi puja at the proposed Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya. Yediyurappa, who is under treatment for Covid-19 in Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, watched the event unfold live and shared his thoughts via tweets. 

“From being a #KarSevak in the Dec 92 #Ramajanmabhoomi movement to living the moment witnessing foundation being laid for a grand Sri Rama mandira at #Ayodhya by our PM @narendramodi, it’s a dream come true for me. Sharing few glimpses of my participation in the historic movement.(SIC)” Yediyurappa tweeted, sharing photographs of his Kar Sevak days. 

Yediyurappa, who was admitted to hospital on August 2, continues to remain “clinically stable”. “His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists,” said a health update from Manipal Hospital.

