Rivers in Karnataka flowing at danger level

BELAGAVI: Following incessant rain for the past two days, and for the second time this monsoon, the rivers Markandeya, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Doodhaganga and Krishna are flowing to the brim. Thousands of acres of land along the Markandeya and Malaprabha rivers are submerged.

According to authorities, the district has already received 989mm of rainfall in just five days, as against 1,699 mm of seasonal rainfall expected in the whole of August.

Rakaskop reservoir, built across the Markandeya river at Rakaskoppa village, has reached its maximum level. Water is due to be released from the dam and if heavy rain continues to lash the region, farmers are expected to incur huge loss.