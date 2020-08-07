Speaker Kageri to meet Law Minister, Chief Secy on holding Assembly session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Thursday held discussions with officials concerned on the preparations for convening the Assembly session before September 23, within six months after the last one.

Hegde said they are exploring various options, including conducting the session in the assembly hall of the Vidhana Soudha, by taking adequate measures like placing glass panels between the members’ chairs, or holding the session on some other premises in the state capital.

Maintaining social distancing and other guidelines issued to prevent spread of Covid-19 have to be followed during the session. Apart from ministers and assembly members, a large number of officials will also be present in the House during the session.

The Speaker said that during the meeting, the officials suggested that face shield and mask must be made mandatory for all members, including the Chief Minister, ministers and the opposition leader. The officials have been directed to get information about preparations being made by the Lok Sabha and other State Assemblies for holding the session. Speaker said he will hold a meeting with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhuswamy and Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhakar next week and take a decision on convening the session.