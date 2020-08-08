STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 districts to get Rs 5 crore each to tackle flood

Revenue Minister tours coastal districts, says effort is to avert disasters due to heavy rainfall 
 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka at Padubidri seashore in Udupi district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Eleven districts in the state will be allocated Rs 5 crore each in addition to the funds already sanctioned to tackle rain havoc, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said here on Friday.After chairing a meeting to review the preparation for rain-related problems, he told reporters that Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Haveri, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will get an additional Rs 5 crore each.

He said he was on touring Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts to assess the preparedness of officials to tackle rain woes, as the focus of the government is to avert any rain-related mishaps. “Instead of assessing the situation after a disaster occurs, ensuring proper remedies in advance is the right way,” Ashoka said.

He added that the priest’s family in Kodagu that went missing due to a massive landslide on Thursday, was advised by officials earlier to relocate to a safer place, but had not agreed. Ashoka said he has instructed officials to ensure that those living in low-lying, flood-prone areas and on river banks are given shelter at rescue camps set up in nearby school and college buildings.

The people accommodated in such camps will be provided food, water and medicines, and officials should ensure that nobody suffers, he said. The fire and emergency services department has been allotted `20 crore to procure equipment to tackle flood fury across the state. 

Oppn asks Centre to release funds for State 
The Congress and JDS on Friday demanded the Centre to release funds to the State in order help those hit by the heavy rain and floods in Karnataka. On Thursday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had directed the officials to provide Rs 10,000 financial assistance to families affected by the heavy rain. Former PM H D Devegowda said, “It’s unfortunate that the monsoon fury is causing damage. Along with the government, we should also stand with the affected people.

Government should constitute teams and work towards providing relief. The state government should put pressure on the Union government and get financial aid from them.” Congress leader Siddaramaiah too urged the Centre to release funds to state. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, urged the state government to take up relief and rescue operations on a war-footing basis. “Officials must camp in flood affected areas, supervise relief and rescue works, and boost people’s confidence,” he said.

