STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-affected B S Yediyurappa's vital parameters stable: Manipal Hospital

The 77-year-old Chief Minister had, on the night of August 2, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital following doctors' advice.

Published: 08th August 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The vital parameters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, under treatment for COVID-19 at Manipal Hospitals, are stable, sources in the facility said on Saturday.

"The Chief Minister has been under treatment since his admission to Manipal Hospitals. At present, his vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," director of the hospital Dr Manish Rai said in a statement here.

The 77-year-old Chief Minister had, on the night of August 2, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital following doctors' advice.

Officials have said the Chief Minister is engaged in work like signing files and holding review meetings from the hospital.

Yediyurappa condoled the death of a Karnataka Administrative Service officer H Gangadharaiah due to a heart attack while on COVID-19 duty.

"The Chief Minister has announced Rs 25 lakh as ex- gratia from Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a government job for a family member of Gangadharaiah and instructed that his last rites be performed with full state honours," the CMO said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Manipal Hospitals Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp