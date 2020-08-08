STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Double whammy: Experts warn of monsoon diseases amid pandemic

With torrential downpour and landslides being reported amid the pandemic across many districts in Karnataka, epidemiologists and public health experts fear rise in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall leads to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar, on Thursday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With torrential downpour and landslides being reported amid the pandemic across many districts in Karnataka, epidemiologists and public health experts fear rise in Covid-19 cases. They urge officials to take extra precautions and not to ignore the danger of an outbreak of other communicable and vector-borne diseases.

“Floods result in extreme hardships, often resulting in congregations of the displaced population. In addition to the risk of other communicable diseases, there is a higher risk of transfer of Covid-19 infection in closed spaces with many people in close contact. Although difficult, it is important to ensure humanitarian aid also includes the provision of masks,” said Dr Giridhara R Babu, senior epidemiologist and advisor to Covid-19 technical committee in the State.

According to public health experts, the virus complicates preparedness efforts amid concerns it could spread within crowded shelter homes with zero social distancing. “Floods can give rise to many public health issues. Overflowing drains and sewage water can lead to increased incidence of water-borne diseases like Hepatitis A, typhoid, leptospirosis and cholera. Vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya can go up. Children and the elderly are more vulnerable,” Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health activist, said.

“The Covid pandemic as well as flooding require good public health systems, preventive measures and health education. In the absence of these, communities are very vulnerable to adverse consequences of both and face dual risk,” Sylvia said. Meanwhile, experts fear that testing in these regions might come down drastically as the attention of the district in-charge officers would now shift to handling flood situations. They warn that the relief measures need to happen with the pandemic in mind.

“It is a very difficult time. Tests should continue in these districts too amid the flood-like situation. If the number of tests reduce, then there might be a sudden spike in mortality rates,” said a senior epidemiologist. Experts say officials should impose new rules to protect people now. They should screen people before they are allowed inside shelter homes, separate them if they are symptomatic, do antigen tests, ensure social distancing and limit each space to fewer than 30-50 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 monsoon Karnataka vector-borne diseases Communicable diseases
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp