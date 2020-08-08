International flights: Karnataka revises rules for returnees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued revised guidelines for international returnees wherein all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka portal, at least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.

Business or short-term travellers, and those with a negative RT-PCR report will be exempted from quarantine norms. However, the person needs to fill a self-declaration form with respect to the authenticity of the test. Symptomatic passengers will be sent to Covid health centres for testing. Three swabs will be taken — one nasopharyngeal swab for Rapid antigen test (RAT) and two swabs, throat and nasopharyngeal — for RT-PCR test. Those who test positive for RAT will either be asked to go for home isolation or will be shifted to a Covid hospital.

Those who test negative need to take the RT-PCR test. After this, if they are found negative, they are advised 14- day home quarantine, but if found positive, they will be shifted to a Covid hospital. Passengers travelling for more than 48 hours but less than 7 days have to get a RAT test done and only after getting a negative report, can they complete their work and return. Those who come with a negative report during arrival will be exempted from testing provided the test has been conducted within 96 hours before the journey.