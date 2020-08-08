Karnataka: Narayanpur Dam's outflow increases water level in Krishna river

By ANI

BENGALURU: The water level has risen in the Krishna river and other rivers in Raichur district after increased outflow from Narayanpur Dam on Saturday morning, leading to flood-like situation in the adjoining areas.

The Reservoir Authority informed that the water inflow to Narayanpur Dam was around 2.20 lakh cusec at around 10 am today.

"Accordingly, outflow to the river to be increased gradually from 1.80 lakh cusec to 2.20 lakh cusec," it added.

Government authorities along with in-charge ministers have reached the spot to help people.