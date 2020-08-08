SSLC results on Monday, focus now on tech education

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Karnataka will be announced on August 10, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Friday.

“The SSLC exam results will be announced on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm,” Kumar tweeted on Friday. The exams were conducted from June 25 to July 4 at 2,879 centres across Karnataka amid opposition from several quarters due to the Covid-19 pandemic. About 8.4 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

With the aim of introducing continuous learning among children during the pandemic, the Education Department had launched Vidyagama earlier this week.

The minister the initiative is to ensure that all children have access to technology-based education and that teachers should be mentors so that children do not lag behind in learning during this time of transmission.

“All the DDPIs, and field educators will be guided by video presentations explaining the project plans. There is pressure to restart schools but we are waiting for the road map from the Central Government. In the meantime, we are trying to reach the children with the scholastic project as our children should not be left behind in learning”, he said.

He added that teachers should develop learning materials to facilitate these classes, which can be conducted on the phone, through TVs, in schools, in school halls, or under the shade of trees. “We have asked for two separate television channels for our department,” Kumar said.