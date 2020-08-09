STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 100 roads, bridges damaged across Karnataka

Last year’s floods had caused extensive damage to roads and bridges, cutting off connectivity between many towns and villages.

Streets in Nanjangud were inundated on Saturday | Udayshankar S

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state government is still getting roads and bridges that were damaged in last year’s floods repaired, it has to deal with a new challenge now. In less than three days, at least 100 roads, culverts and bridges have been damaged in the floods and heavy rain across Karnataka, said Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Last year’s floods had caused extensive damage to roads and bridges, cutting off connectivity between many towns and villages. PWD officials had estimated a sum of Rs 7,900 crore to fix the damages. A year later, more than 70 per cent of these roads, bridges and culverts have been repaired. The remaining works couldn’t be taken up due to unavailability of labourers in the last few months, owing to Covid-19.

“The next few days are crucial, as many other roads, bridges and culverts are expected to be damaged. This year, we have made arrangements for alternate routes for the broken roads and bridges,’’ a PWD official said on anonymity. 

PWD Secretary Guruprasad said they have formed hundreds of teams across the state, especially in the Ghat sections, including Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts where earthmovers have been placed every 15 to 20 km. “There will be a dedicated team to clear trees, remove soil that has blocked roads due to landslides. In many places, it has already been cleared. As and when we get calls, these teams will be sent to the spot,” he said.

He told TNSE that the damages have been reported in Belagavi, Bagalote, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, parts of Hassan, and other places. “At present, water has stagnated on these roads and bridges have been submerged. Only after the water subsides, can we accurately assess the damages,’’ he said.

Body of girl who got washed away in floods found
Dharwad: After conducting a 48-hour-long search operation, the body of eight-year-old Shridevi Ganiger, who got washed away in a flash flood at Ganjigatti village of Kalghatagi taluk on Thursday afternoon, was fished out by NDRF and Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Saturday.

Sources said the body was trapped in a maze field near Bedthi River, which is around 1.5 km from the area where the girl got washed away. “It is a wait-and-watch situation for villagers as we have to see if the authorities now plan to build a bridge to ease our movement,” a villager added. A case has been registered at Kalghatgi police station. 

