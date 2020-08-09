Complaints galore against Mysuru Covid Care Centre

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Covid Care Centre in Mandakalli is at the receiving end of patients’ ire for mismanagement, lack of basic infrastructure and poor hygiene. The centre, which is functioning at a KSOU-owned building and run by the local administration, has over 354 Covid-19 patients as on Friday, and but has the capacity to admit over 550 patients.

A patient who did not wish to be named told TNIE that her stay at the centre was miserable, forcing her to opt for home isolation instead. “There were issues with basic amenities such as water, power, and a complete lack of hygiene. Rooms were not cleaned regularly and the common washrooms are filthy,” she said.

The woman, who has other health issues, said her concerns regarding these conditions were not addressed adequately by the doctors. A video that was reportedly taken inside the CCC, is circulating on social media. In it, patients are seen confronting officials, demanding a resolution of issues.

A woman in the video is seen talking about uncleared garbage, filthy washrooms, and messy wards. Another person is heard complaining about lack of routine medical check-ups. DC Abhiram G Shankar told TNSE that the District Nodal Officer had said the video was taken five days ago, when there was a change in housekeeping staff. He said complaints would be resolved, and concerns raised by patients at the Mandakalli CCC had been addressed.