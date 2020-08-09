STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid surge continues as Karnataka sees 7k cases in single day

After continuing the streak of recording 6,000 plus cases daily, the State recorded the highest with 7,178 positive cases on Saturday. The total tally now stands at 1,72,102.

Published: 09th August 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A massive crowd of travellers show their documents to officials at the K’taka-TN border checkpost on Hosur Road, near Attibele, Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After continuing the streak of recording 6,000 plus cases daily, the State recorded the highest with 7,178 positive cases on Saturday. The total tally now stands at 1,72,102. The State also crossed its 3,000 mark after recording 93 new deaths. A total of 3,091 deaths have been reported until August 8.

Of the 7,178 positive cases, on Saturday, 2,665 were from Bengaluru Urban alone and this brings its tally to 72,237 cases.  SARI and ILI cases continue to contribute to the death of the patients, along with co-morbidities. So far, over 15,781 ILI cases have been recorded and 3,346 SARI cases. The highest number of deaths occurred are of those above the 60 years age group at 1,428.

Even though the State Covid fatality rate has come down, the deaths have been 80 plus on a daily basis. And now with BBMP having assigned booth level task officers to check on co-morbid persons and isolate them and also continuing follow-up checks once in 10 days, might help in keeping a tab on the vulnerable population.

According to Dr Shashikiran Umakanth, Professor and head, Department of Medicine, and nodal officer for Covid-19 at Dr TMA Pai Hospital, Udupi, the number of cases will eventually go up. Nearly 50 to 70 per cent of the population will get infected but the problem is that not everyone can be tested. “It is better to accept that community transmission has happened and then work around it.

There are many asymptomatic patients who might be spreading it and hence the transmission cycle is getting stronger. Only encouraging group behaviours can help in this situation,” he said. Amongst the districts, Bengaluru Urban has been recording a high number of cases. However, in terms of the positivity rate for the past 15 days, the district with the highest percentage is Bengaluru Rural with 22.7%, followed by  Ballari with 22% and Bengaluru Urban with 21.3%. The State also reported a high number of discharges crossing the 5,000 mark with 5,006, taking the  and the total discharges are 89,238.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp