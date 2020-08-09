Mysuru-Nanjangud highway flooded

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The continuous downpour and the overflowing Kabini have flooded the Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway, disrupting vehicular traffic on the busy Mysuru-Calicut National Highway. Irrigation officials discharged 78,000 cusecs of water from Kabini and Nugu reservoirs as they received water in their catchment areas due to heavy rain in Wayanad and other neighbouring places.

The discharge has flooded Malanamoole Mutt, Basaveshwara temple and submerged the highway, forcing authorities to divert vehicles via Thandavapura, Kempesiddaiahna Hundi to reach Nanjangud. They have also routed vehicles through Kattawadipura to reach Mysuru.

This has caused a problem for the Mysuru vegetable market as dozens of trucks transport vegetables and fruits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Farmers fear that this will lead to a fall in demand. Meanwhile, the portion of the temple town in and around Srikanteshwara temple is inundated.

The NDRF rescue teams with boats have arrived at the bathing steps of Parashurama and Anjaneya temples as they are submerged. Gollur and Srikanteshawara temple on Chamarajnagar Road are likely to be closed if the river further swells. The Kabini reservoir level has shot up to 2,277.77 ft as against 2,284 ft with storage of 15.30 tmc ft water. Meanwhile, 74,642 cusecs of water has been released from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir due to inflow of 77,848 cusecs of water due to copious rains in Kodagu that has thrown normal life out of gear in catchment areas.