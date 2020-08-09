STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime Minister Modi interacts with Hassan farmer

Basavegowda

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with one Basavegowda, the president of Ugane - Kyatanahalli primary Agriculture Cooperative society, in Hassan district as part of "Aatma Nirbhar Annadata'' programme on Sunday.

Basavegowda, who is also a progressive farmer, explained the activities, progress and achievements of the cooperative society which started 44 years ago.

It now has 2300 members from the farming community. Interestingly, the annual turnover of the society is Rs 50 crore and uses the same for lending and development of society.

While interacting with PM Modi, Basavegowda explained about the crops growing in large areas.

He decided to start the society when the farmers struggled to get seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and suffered lack of information about weather and market value.

Now the society has fulfilled the same, in time and is working to the satisfaction of farmers, by giving loans at a low-interest rate.

The society is planning to construct a godown with cold storage, with a capacity of 1200 meters, and has submitted the project report to NABARD seeking a loan of Rs 32 lakh for the purpose.

Farmers can store the produce while waiting for a better market price.

Lauding the efforts of Basavegowda and the progress of the society, PM Modi said that the farmers and primary cooperative societies should follow their methods and that such activities will help the success of Aatma Nirbhar programme.

While speaking with The New Indian Express, he expressed his happiness over his interaction with Modi. Basavegowda is the only person selected from Karnataka for the interaction.

One person each from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat also interacted with the PM. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp