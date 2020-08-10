STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Couldn’t pay in full, Bengaluru hospital kept body for two days, say COVID-19 victim's kin

The patient’s brother has alleged that the body wasn’t given to the family for two days as they were unable to pay the full amount of Rs 8.96 lakh.

Published: 10th August 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens raise awareness on free COVID testing by BBMP at Chikpete area in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 62-year-old male Covid-19 positive patient who was admitted at a private hospital passed away on August 7. The patient’s brother has alleged that the body wasn’t given to the family for two days as they were unable to pay the full amount of Rs 8.96 lakh.

Srinivas, resident of Vijaynagar and the patient’s elder brother, said his sibling showed signs of fever and breathlessness and was admitted at the Sagar Hospitals, Kumarswamy Layout, on July 19.

He had tested positive. “My brother had been working as a cashier at the Sagar Hospitals for more than 20 years. So we admitted him there.

However, on August 7, we got a call from the hospital that he had passed away. And when we asked them to release the body, they refused and asked us to first pay Rs 8.96 lakh. The insurance covered Rs 1.84 lakh and I paid Rs 1 lakh in cash and asked them to release the body. But they did not and kept the body with them for two days,” said Srinivas.

He added, “I then contacted the media who brought it to the notice of Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. He spoke to the hospital and got the body released. We got the body around 5 pm on Sunday. My brother was the only breadwinner of the family. I’m visually challenged and it was he who took care of us.”

Dr Venkatesh Vikram, Managing Director of Sagar Hospitals, said, “The patient when admitted was on oxygen and he passed away on August 7 and we kept calling the family. However, none of the family members answered the calls. On August 9, we had to reach out to the BBMP, health officials and police and told them that nobody had come to pick the body and they contacted the family. We released the body. The family only paid Rs 1 lakh. We did not tell them to pay the amount first and then take the body.”

Minister Sudhakar tweeted, “It is reprehensible to torture a family by claiming to make payment first. Making money should not be the standard for private hospitals. Will talk to the hospital. Just will be served to the family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID treatment Covid patient Bengaluru hospital COVID-19 Sagar Hospitals
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp