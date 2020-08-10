I-Day: COVID-19 slashes demand for national flags but local sales surge at authorised unit in Hubballi

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Every August, the unit in Hubballi authorised to make national flags is usually bustling with activity to meet the demand for the upcoming Independence Day. But this year, it's not the same story.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the demand for national flags has come down compared to previous years, revealed officials from the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS). This is mainly because most of the parcel services are shut.

The KKGSS runs India's only certified unit making national flags. It's located in the Bengeri area of Hubballi. Every year during Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26), the sales of flags see a spike and orders are made from all over the country and abroad.

Besides government agencies such as embassies, panchayats, district HQs and various states in India, the flags made in Hubballi are also in demand in the private sector. Several Indian shipping companies order large flags (21x11) for their ships. Similarly, airports across the country prefer flags that are made here.

"This year due to the lockdown, the production of flags was halted for two months. During March and April, as there was a nationwide lockdown, workers remained away from the unit. Hence the production only began in June. Moreover, there are no long distance courier services due to the pandemic and hence the demand for flags has decreased," said an official from the KKGSS.

But this has not dampened the spirits of those planning to celebrate Independence Day here as local sales of the national flag have gone up.

"There is a demand for large size flags at the Khadi shop in Hubballi that is run by the federation. This year many local organisations have ordered flags. The flags that are made in Bengeri units comply with the standards laid by the government to prepare the khadi tricolour," the official explained.