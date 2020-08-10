STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn girl found abandoned in garbage bin outside Udupi hospital

Udupi district child labor protection wing's project director Prabhakar Acharya who helped save the child told The New Indian Express that she is likely to have been born on Monday morning

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin in front of the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital here on Monday. The baby is safe and healthy and has been admitted to a hospital for further care.

Udupi district child labor protection wing's project director Prabhakar Acharya who helped save the child told The New Indian Express that she is likely to have been born on Monday morning and weighed 1.2 kg. Social worker Nithyananda Volakad was also involved in shifting the baby to the hospital.

"We are trying to trace the baby's mother. Until then, the baby will be taken care of at the adoption centre of the district authority in Santhekatte. Arrangements are in place there to breastfeed the baby. After a gap of 60 days, a notice will be published in a newspaper asking the parents to come forward. However, a DNA test will have to be conducted for any claims. If there are no takers, the details about the baby will be posted on the website of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). Later, the child can be adopted," Acharya said.

Femina, sub inspector of the women's police station in Udupi said that investigations are on. Women police are checking CCTV cameras to identify who abandoned the baby.

