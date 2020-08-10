STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Karnataka students make their mark in Dakshina Kannada's SSLC results

Four students who have scored 620 and above (out of 625) belong to Belagavi, while one each is from Haveri and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:03 PM

(From Left) Sammed Mahaveer Hanje, Kavya P Halli, Shravya H and Prakruthipriya Raveendra Gokavi

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The SSLC results in the Dakshina Kannada region saw students hailing from North Karnataka make their mark. 

Four students who have scored 620 and above (out of 625) belong to Belagavi, while one each is from Haveri and Chikkamagaluru districts. All of them are students of Alva's Kannada Medium High School in Moodbidre, a free residential school. 

Sammed Mahaveer Hanje from Alagavadi in Raibhag taluk of Belagavi district, who has scored 622, said the lockdown helped him do well. 

"If there was no lockdown, then I would have got just 96 percent. The three months lockdown gave us enough time to revise the lessons multiple times," said the son of a farmer, who aspires to become an IAS officer.

School headmaster Prashant B said none of the 160 students of the residential school were allowed to go home during lockdown and the students made use of the time to revise their lessons. 

More than 80 percent of the students belong to Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura and other districts of North Karnataka. The selection is based on an entrance exam which sees huge participation from children belonging to poor and lower middle class. 

Prakruthipriya Ravindra Gokavi of Sureban village in Ramadurga taluk of Belagavi, who has scored 622 marks, wants to do her PUC (PCMB) in Alva's. Daughter of a high school teacher, she aspires to become an IAS officer.

Shravya H from Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district and daughter of an anganwadi worker has scored 621 marks. She aspires to become a doctor. 

Kavya P Halli from Hirekerur, daughter of Prakash, a lab technician in Hirekerur Government Hospital, wants to continue her education in the Commerce stream before taking up civil services. 

Sakshi Raju Kumbara and Rakshita both from Belagavi district have scored 620 marks each.

