SSLC result 2020: Chikkaballapura district tops in Karnataka Class 10 exams

CHIKBALLAPUR: There are no bounds to the joy for the SSLC students and teachers of Chikkaballapura district after it topped in its results by securing the first place. The district was in 20th place last year.

The regular review meetings held by the Deputy Commissioner R Latha along with the Block Educational Officers, teachers have been attributed for the same.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Latha said: "It is teamwork and the credit goes to everyone who has played a role in this including the Medical Education and District-In-Charge Minister Sudhakar, who particularly held meetings and also was keen in improving the result in the district," she said.

Latha explained that there were several strategies adapted to reach the first place. There was a core committee constituted to plan and ensure implementation of the plan. It was in September 2019, followed in the month of October that all school headmasters in the district held a meeting to design the plan.

Several loopholes which would play a hindrance to achieving were discussed, a task force for special students called 'TFSS' was constituted. In this, they identified all the slow learners and called them 'special students' and gave them extra classes and attention to ensure they all cleared their exams.

For as many as 3,000 slow learners from six taluks, 9 resource persons in each subject were identified. While three resource persons identified the slow learners through mock tests, another three prepared a special syllabus for these students. The remaining three designed worksheets for the slow learners.

On Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner had said that the special programme for T.F.S.S was held in the respective schools of the slow learners. Mid-day meal for these students, monthly special tests and feedback to these students on the mentoring model were part of the programme. Orientation programmes for all subject teachers (Taluk-wise) and inspiration programmes for all teachers of the district were also conducted.

Latha said the team has identified 6 experimental schools in each Taluk and designing a very special mode for learning. The theory of 'Ten Time practice', popularly called TTP programme for mastering learning worked out very well.

No doubt, It was a silent revolution in Chikkaballapur. The whole base was to understand the learner and attend to their needs. It was an educational movement by involving all.