BSY to remain in quarantine, will skip video conference with PM Modi

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will not be participating in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and has instead asked his cabinet colleagues, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to take part. The conference, to be held at 11 am, is likely to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Bommai, who is scheduled to attend a function in Udupi, may not participate in the video conference.

Sources said that Yediyurappa will participate in the flag-hoisting on August 15, and prior to it, will remain in home quarantine and isolated for four days, as advised.

When Yediyurappa stepped out of the hospital at 4.30 pm Monday, the media was unaware and not informed for fear that this would lead to a crowd in hospital. Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr Sudarshan Ballal, wearing a PPE kit, saw off the Chief Minister with a bouquet.

The entire VVIP 11th floor was taken by CM Yediyurappa, his daughter Padmavathi, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah for the past eight days. When the CM was first admitted on Sunday, he had stayed on the fifth floor.

As the convoy of official cars streamed out, the 11th floor wore a deserted look, except for Siddaramaiah in his suite and his security detail. The hospital staff recounted the CM’s stay in hospital, and how he enjoyed his simple vegetarian meals. His only demand was for kiwi, and the hospital gladly obliged with a bowl of the fruit. The CM had ragi porridge and meals of dal, chapati, cut vegetable salad and so on.

The hospital staff was strictly told that selfies with the CM and hounding for autographs was banned.