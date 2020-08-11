STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY to remain in quarantine, will skip video conference with PM Modi

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to take part. The conference, to be held at 11 am, is likely to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa walks out of Manipal Hospital on Monday | Express

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will not be participating in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and has instead asked his cabinet colleagues, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to take part. The conference, to be held at 11 am, is likely to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Bommai, who is scheduled to attend a function in Udupi, may not participate in the video conference.
Sources said that Yediyurappa will participate in the flag-hoisting on August 15, and prior to it, will remain in home quarantine and isolated for four days, as advised.

When Yediyurappa stepped out of the hospital at 4.30 pm Monday, the media was unaware and not informed for fear that this would lead to a crowd in hospital. Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr Sudarshan Ballal, wearing a PPE kit, saw off the Chief Minister with a bouquet. 

The entire VVIP 11th floor was taken by CM Yediyurappa, his daughter Padmavathi, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah for the past eight days. When the CM was first admitted on Sunday, he had stayed on the fifth floor.

As the convoy of official cars streamed out, the 11th floor wore a deserted look, except for Siddaramaiah in his suite and his security detail. The hospital staff recounted the CM’s stay in hospital, and how he enjoyed his simple vegetarian meals. His only demand was for kiwi, and the hospital gladly obliged with a bowl of the fruit. The CM had ragi porridge and meals of dal, chapati, cut vegetable salad and so on.      
The hospital staff was strictly told that selfies with the CM and hounding for autographs was banned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa quarantine COVID 19
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp