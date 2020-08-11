Guests astonished as bizman 'brings back' late wife for house-warming ceremony in Karnataka

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Much to the astonishment of guests and relatives, the late wife of businessman Shrinivas Gupta seemed to come alive at a house-warming ceremony at Bhagyanagar town on the outskirts of Koppal recently.

Madhavi, a mother of two daughters, had the indomitable desire to own a house with a specific design and interiors but unfortunately she died in an accident in July 2017.

Soon after construction of the house, Gupta left no stone unturned to ensure the presence of his late wife in the form of a statue.

After searching a lot on Google and other online sources to get his wife’s statue etched, Gupta chose ‘Bombe Mane’ artistes of Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru, well in advance of the ceremony. The artistes took a couple of months to etch the literal statue with silicon and rubber materials, said Gupta's relatives.

These artistes have etched the statue of Madhavi with the exact height and physique, which is amazing, said entrepreneur Venkatesh from Bhagyanagar who attended the ceremony. Madhavi’s daughters also felt that their mother had been brought back to life and could feel her presence during the ceremony, said a housewife who attended it.

However, an emotional Gupta declined to divulge details of the cost of the statue and told The New Indian Express that his late wife continues to be invaluable to him, adding that Madhavi lives eternally in his heart.