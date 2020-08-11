STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujrat boy scores cent percent in Kannada, Hindi, and English in Karnataka SSLC exams

"My father runs a small business and we have become Kannadigas. Hence I chose Kannada instead of Hindi or Sanskrit," remarked Sarthak.

Published: 11th August 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sarthak with his parents Meera Ben and Narsinh couple in their house at Koratagere town.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: This lad born in Gujrat, having brought up here, not only chose Kannada as the first language but scored cent percent in the SSLC examinations.

Sarthak, a student of Raveendra Bharati High School in Koratagere town, scored 125 out of 125 in Kannada beside cent percent in second language English and third language Hindi as well. His aggregate score has been 595 including 97 in Social Science, 89 in Science and 84 in Mathematics.

He informed that as part of his school trip, he had been to Gnanpith awardee Rashtrakavi Kuvempu's birthplace Kuppalli last year."I spent some time in Kavishaila and also got inspired," he claimed.

Once in two years, he pays his visit to grandparents back in Gujrat and only then speaks Gujrati. 

His parents Narsinh M Nakrani and Meera Ben, both studied up to Class X, brought up from Laksmi village of Nakhtrana taluk in Kutch Bhuj district in Gujrat. They run a plywood and glass shop in Koratagere town and lives in a rented house.

"The business has gone to dogs during this COVID19 situation and I could not pay the rent of my shop for three months. Hence I will join my son for II PUC science in a government college," said Narsinh.

Their daughter Prarthana has been studying in class VIII in Kannada medium in Government Girls' High School.

