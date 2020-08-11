STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty

Final-year students should be passed without exam if they work with corona patients for 1 yr: Devi Shetty

Published: 11th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The country needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors who are young and skilled in ICU care to work for the next one year on Covid care, renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty said on Monday while speaking at the virtual launch of Covid Healthcare Professionals (CHP).

“Final year students of BSc nursing, doctors in final year PG, MB or DNB courses should be considered passed without writing the exam, if they work for the next one year with Covid patients. We also need telemetric devices that will check BP, respiration, pulse rate, ECG analysis, risk, saturation level to replace nurses’ touch for corona patients."

"They can come in only in advanced stages like ventilator handling. The data can be sent to senior doctors, who cannot enter the ICU, for analysis,” Dr Shetty said.

He said that private medical colleges should adopt the 740-odd government district hospitals and convert them into medical colleges.

The government must allow private hospitals to charge as per market rates, so they can in turn cross-subsidise rates for patients in need.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics can register on the CHP platform and get suitable jobs in hospitals looking to hire staff. Of the 1,400 professionals registered on CHP, 51 medicos and four hospitals are from Karnataka. The platform is built by ECHO India, a healthcare non-profit, in association with Naukri.com, and will profile medical skills and match them with hospitals.

Already, 60 hospitals have registered on it and the aim is to have 10,000 healthcare workers on it, treating 1,00,000 Covid patients. Dr Arvind Lal, chairman, Dr Lal Path Labs, said there is a huge shortage of health professionals, with India requiring 10 lakh doctors, 20 lakh nurses and 30 lakh paramedics.

Through this portal, a person registers and finds a match based on location and language.

“They are asked questions on the amount of time they can dedicate, their area of specialization and a set of people is listed and sent to hospitals, which in turn conduct one-on-one interviews. The selected people are trained to handle the coronavirus and how to protect oneself while on duty. They are free to negotiate salary with the employers,” Dr (Col) Kumud Rai, Chairman & Managing Trustee, ECHO India, told TNIE on the sidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dr Devi Shetty Doctors Nurses COVID 19
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp