No shortage of fertiliser: Minister BC Patil

BENGALURU: Warning miscreants of action, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said overpricing and refusing to supply urea will not be tolerated. In an official release, the minister said the government is keeping track of such cases, and that legal action will be initiated against those found flouting rules.

He said there is no shortage of fertilizer for farmers in the state, and appealed to them to not fall for any such rumours. Patil said that this year, the sowing percentage has increased, with more than 57.12 lakh hectares of land being used for the purpose.

On average, there has been a 14 per cent increase in sowing this year compared to the last five years. Regarding urea supply, the minister said there was a delay in the shipment to the Mangaluru port last month. This month, there is a demand for 1.77 lakh ton of urea, and 49,749 tons has been distributed so far.