Pulse check: Congress to launch Jana Dhwani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress is launching a massive campaign, Jana Dhwani (people’s voice), to feel the pulse of the people and to get their opinion on the alleged failure of the government on Covid, floods and ordinances on labour, agricultural land and APMC.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said that party workers at grassroots will galvanise the public opinion against the government and organise Jana Dhwani programmes at district and taluk levels. “It will be an elaborate exercise and the opinions collected will be presented to taluk and district authorities through memoranda,” he said.

He termed the labour, land and APMC ordinances as anti-labour and anti-farmer. “People have been let down as the government has not been able to control Covid. The government’s exaggerated Covid purchase bills will be highlighted and public opinion sought,” he said.

Congress leaders from districts and taluks, at internal party meetings, had repeatedly pointed to the government’s failure in controlling floods and extending succour to the affected people after last year’s floods. The new campaign will give expression to the pain of the people, he said.