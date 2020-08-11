STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘States must be intimated before dam water release’

It clarified that these directions are issued only in the context of the Disaster Management Act, with a view to forewarn the receiving state or union territory of a possible disaster.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Narayanpur Dam in Yatgir

Narayanpur Dam in Yatgir. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Consistent with the directions by the Karnataka High court, the Union Government on Monday has ordered that when a decision is taken by a state government, union territory or dam authority to release water from a dam/reservoir, within its limits, it will have to immediately intimate the adjacent/downstream state/UT, so as to mitigate flood damage.

The Union Government placed a copy of the directions issued on August 9 before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, in compliance of the order passed by the court in relation to PIL filed by A Mallikarjuna from Tumakuru.

On July 24, 2020, the bench had directed the National Executive Committee of the National Disaster Management Authority to consider the powers under Section 10 of the Disaster Management Act and issue directions to state governments mandating them to intimate neighbouring states when the need arises.

The directions read, “Whenever a decision is taken by a state, union territory or authority to release water from reservoirs or dams within its limits, an immediate intimation has to be issued to concerned authorities of the neighbouring state/UT.” The Ministry of Jal Shakti also made it clear that the said-decision should be communicated sufficiently in advance.

It clarified that these directions are issued only in the context of the Disaster Management Act, with a view to forewarn the receiving state or union territory of a possible disaster. These directions are not intended at interfering or regulating the rights and liabilities of a state or union territory government with regard to the quantum of water entitlement either as per their claim, or as per the directions of a competent body, tribunal or court, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High court
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp