Bengaluru violence: Tight Security measures in all six regions including Kolar, says IG 

SPs of Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkuru, KGF, Bengaluru Rural, and Chikbalapur are asked to be on high alert and take up night patrol, which will continue for another two days.

Published: 12th August 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:55 AM

Semanth Kumar Singh

By Express News Service

Following the violence and police firing in Bengaluru, security measures have been tightened in all the six regions under the Central Range, said Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh. He told TNIE that police superintendents of Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkuru, KGF, Bengaluru Rural, and Chikbalapur are asked to be on high alert and take up night patrol, which will continue for another two days.

Semant said additional forces have been deployed in the main circles, and in the sensitive places to avoid any untoward incidents. He intends to visit all the six regions on Wednesday and Thursday, the IG said.
Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said more forces have been deployed in various places in and around Kolar city and also opened police points. Personnel have been deployed on Chennai-Bengaluru national high as well.

FULL REPORT | Three die in police firing after mob vandalizes MLA Srinivas Murthy's house in Bengaluru

Three people were killed while few others sustained injuries after police opened fire at them in KG Halli in East Bengaluru in the violence that erupted over an offensive post on a social media platform. 110 people have been arrested after several policemen were injured as mobsters pelted stones at them. The city is put on high alert following the unrest.

Heavy police deployment has been made in KG Halli and DJ Halli following a violent mob attacked policemen and torched police and civilian vehicles. It all started over an offensive post put on a social media platform by one, P Naveen, purportedly a relative of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

