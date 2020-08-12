STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

EIA draft out, but Kannada celebs maintain silence

Activists say once the translated version is available, the MoEF&CC will have to provide 60 days’ time for filing of public objections from the date of publication.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Karnataka High Court has paved the way for public participation and filing of objections on the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), 2020 notification, it is yet to be made available in Kannada and other vernacular languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. Activists say once the translated version is available, the MoEF&CC will have to provide 60 days’ time for filing of public objections from the date of publication.

Unlike Karnataka, public figures and celebrities in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala have opposed the controversial amendment, and are filing their objections. However, activists here say that apart from environmentalists, high-profile personalities in Karnataka have shown no interest.

Currently, objections being filed by activists, wildlife groups, environmental groups, advocacy and social organisations run into thousands of comments/opinions to the MoEF&CC. The public can file their objections till September 7.

The EIA, 2020 notification, has drawn the attention of political leaders too, such as Rahul Gandhi, Jayaram Ramesh, Aditya Thackeray and others. And, due to the widespread opposition, activists hope the MoEF&CC will drop the amendment.

Joseph Hoover, United Conservation Movement (which filed the PIL on EIA, 2020) said, “Many Tamil stars like Karthi, Vijay and Parvathy Thiruvothu have expressed concerns about the draconian draft, but surprisingly, celebrities from the Kannada film industry have not spoken a word about it.” Calling for scrapping of EIA 2020, activists urge citizens to wake up and recognise the role of nature for survival.

Environmental experts said that even in its present form, the EIA, 2006 has not stopped state governments from taking up several destructive projects by diverting thousands of hectares of reserve and state forests, and also within wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. This includes diversion of large quantities of fresh water to industrial and commercial projects, setting/expansion of coal power plants/chemical plants and nuclear power plants, across the country.  

A forest official stressed that the EIA has failed to protect forests and PAs, as well as other significant natural resources. Now, many essential projects won’t get clearance if the amendment is passed, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EIA draft Karnataka Karnataka High Court Environmental Impact Assessment
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp