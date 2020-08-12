Eshwarappa sticks to his comment on temples in Kashi, Mathura

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Reacting to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks about him, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa said, “Owaisi has expressed his feelings. But I think full-fledged temples of Krishna and Vishwanatha have to come up in Mathura and Kashi.” Owaisi had remarked, “The RSS instructed Eshwarappa to raise the issue of demolishing masjids.”

Eshwarappa said, “Owaisi stated that through Dharma Sansad, a resolution will be passed to construct temples and clear masjids in both places. Later, the RSS and the BJP will take up the issue. If these are his feelings, I don’t have any objections.”