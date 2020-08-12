STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged on August 13

Siddaramaiah had fever only during the initial two days, other than that he had no symptoms of the infection. The 71-year-old leader was admitted to Manipal Hospital hospital on August 4.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah has "completely recovered", and according to doctors the throat swab and blood test conducted for the second time, have come negative, a statement said.

The Congress leader was admitted to Manipal Hospital hospital on August 4.

Siddaramaiah had fever only during the initial two days, other than that he had no symptoms of the infection.

"Doctors have said that Siddaramaiah will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," it added.

His son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 7.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was also undergoing treatment for the viral infection at the same Manipal Hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery.

He is currently under self-quarantine at home.

