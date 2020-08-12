Karnataka HC orders notice to state govt on plea for property tax exemption due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a plea seeking directions to consider representation for granting exemption from payment of property tax for the year 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice to the state government and BBMP after hearing a public interest litigation filed by K Gurudhatta, a resident of BSK 3rd Stage in the city.

The petitioner stated that both state and central governments have given various benefits to general public, labourers etc. and announced packages to different sectors including industries and tourism in view of the situation arising from the pandemic.

But no incentive was announced for owners of residential and non-residential buildings in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, who are not in a position to pay property tax due to non-payment of rents by tenants owing to the pandemic, the petitioner pleaded.