STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC orders notice to state govt on plea for property tax exemption due to COVID-19

The division bench issued the notice to the state government and BBMP after hearing a public interest litigation filed by a Bengaluru resident

Published: 12th August 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a plea seeking directions to consider representation for granting exemption from payment of property tax for the year 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice to the state government and BBMP after hearing a public interest litigation filed by K Gurudhatta, a resident of BSK 3rd Stage in the city.

The petitioner stated that both state and central governments have given various benefits to general public, labourers etc. and announced packages to different sectors including industries and tourism in view of the situation arising from the pandemic.

But no incentive was announced for owners of residential and non-residential buildings in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, who are not in a position to pay property tax due to non-payment of rents by tenants owing to the pandemic, the petitioner pleaded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Property tax Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp