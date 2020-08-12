Karnataka sees over 1 lakh discharges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has crossed a total of 1 lakh discharges at 1,055,99 after it saw 6,473 people walking out of hospitals on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases on Tuesday was 6,257 and the state’s total tally is now at 1,88,611.The number of discharges was higher than the positive cases on Tuesday.

As many as 86 deaths were reported and the active number of cases in the state is now at 79,606 with a recovery rate of 55.99%. The mortality rate is at 1.80%.Bengaluru Urban saw 1,610 positive cases and 17 deaths. The city now has 33,070 active cases. Mysuru recorded 11 deaths, while Dakshina Kannada saw nine.

There were 699 patients in ICU and of them 329 are from Bengaluru Urban.Ballari ranked second with 736 Covid cases followed by Belagavi with 575. Dharwad recorded 276 while Dakshina Kannada saw 243 cases.One patient was brought dead to the hospital in Koppal on Monday.