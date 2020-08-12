Landslide: Talacauvery temple priest’s body retrived

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: After five days of the tragedy that struck Kodagu, Talacauvery temple priest Narayana Achar’s dead body was retrieved from the landslide site on Tuesday. Narayana Achar’s belongings including his two four-wheeler vehicles and his pet dog’s body were among the other things retrieved during the fifth day of the search operation. The search operation by the NDRF, local police and MEG will, however, continue for the next five days to trace the missing three persons including the priest’s wife Shantha.

While a search operation was ongoing in teams of three, the body of Narayana Achar was retrieved at Cherangala forest area – 2 km away from the actual disaster site. The search operation was conducted amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday.