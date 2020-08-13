It’s a political conspiracy, says Kateel on Bengaluru violence

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that the violence that rocked parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, was a political conspiracy to create communal disturbance in the BJP-ruled state. He requested the government to take “stringent” action against those responsible for the incident. Kateel said the party did not believe in hurting the religious sentiments of anyone on any forum.

“Should something like this happen, aggrieved people are free to protest and seek legal action, but they must do it peacefully. Creating social disturbance and resorting to violence should not be tolerated,” he said. The turn of events indicated that the whole incident was an organised one, he claimed.

“How else can one explain the gathering of so many people in the area, and that too armed with stones, sticks and rods?” he asked, going on to add,

“Similar happenings were observed in Mangaluru during an anti-CAA protest.” Claiming it was a “well thought-out plan to create anarchy”, Kateel urged the government to have it investigated for the “possibl e involvement of members of Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India among other such parties”.