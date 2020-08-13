Karnataka HC declines to postpone Comed-K, exam to be held on August 19 as per schedule

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the Comed-K exam scheduled to be held on August 19, 2020.

However, the court asked the authorities concerned to take precautionary measures to conduct the exam in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.

With this direction, the bench disposed of a public interest litigation filed seeking directions to postpone the exam.

Mysore based advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan filed the petition seeking directions to the state government, Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka and Union of India to postpone it.

Pointing out the pandemic situation created by COVID-19, the petitioner prayed to the court to declare the notification issued on July 24, 2020 to conduct Comed-K as unconstitutional, and safeguard around 70,000 students who are appearing for it.