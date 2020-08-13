STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Loco pilot's kidnapping: Ola driver and aide tracked, nabbed in Shivamogga

Of the Rs 1.8 lakh the miscreants had robbed from Singh, police found only Rs 1 lakh in cash with them, apart from Singh’s luggage and two mobiles.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Loco pilot Sonu Kumar Singh

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police tracked the mobile phone of the Ola cab driver and his accomplice, who had abducted loco pilot Sonu Kumar Singh in the early hours of Tuesday, and nabbed them in Shivamogga on Wednesday. Singh, who was kidnapped near KIA after his return on a Patna flight, and been taken to Kadur in Chikkamagalur, was on his way back to Bengaluru aboard a Jan Shatabdi train. An FIR was booked at Mahadevapura Police Station on Tuesday against the duo on charges of abduction and they are now in custody of Bengaluru police.

Of the Rs 1.8 lakh the miscreants had robbed from Singh, police found only Rs 1 lakh in cash with them, apart from Singh’s luggage and two mobiles. According to railway sources, Singh managed to escape from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru, and boarded the train to Bengaluru with the help of railway officials. Singh told The New Indian Express, “I reached Mahadevapura police station yesterday and filed my complaint against the cab driver and his friend.

I was asked to accompany the cops in their vehicle to Shivamogga as I was told the accused had been nabbed. We left last night and I identified them, and we returned to Bengaluru today (Wednesday).” Narrating his ordeal, Singh said, “I lost Rs 1.8 lakh.

The money was transferred by my colleagues and my family to my account, after the men tied me up and threatened me.” Repeatedly stating that it was on an Ola app that he booked the cab, Singh said, “I was sent the OTP from Ola, including the car number.

The driver’s name is Manikandan. I boarded the cab at the airport, from the Ola parking bay.” Ola refused to give an official statement, despite repeated requests. Instead of acknowledging such an incident took place involving their driver, the PR personnel instead interrogated this reporter and wanted proof of the FIR. Singh, a native of Bihar who got married in February this year, has been working with Bengaluru Division for the past five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivamogga Ola driver
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp