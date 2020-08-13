STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah discharged after testing negative for COVID-19

The 72-year-old leader of opposition has thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal hospital for the last ten days.

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah leaving the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

His son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who had also tested positive on August 7, has also been discharged from the hospital.

Siddaramaiah has been discharged after the reports of second tests also came out negative, the statement said.

It said Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for urinary infection and subsequently he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

As per the advice of the doctors, he will take rest at home for one week, it added.

The 72-year-old leader of opposition has thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal hospital for the last ten days.

He has also thanked people of the state and others, who wished for his speedy recovery, the statement said.

Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal said Siddaramaiah had been under the supervision of an expert team of doctors and has responded "very well" to treatment.

"We are delighted to state that he has tested negative for COVID and following his clinical recovery, he is being discharged this evening in accordance with the guidelines," he said in a statement.

"His vital parameters were stable and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic.

He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery.

He is currently under self-quarantine at home.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp