STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru violence: SDPI role in riots under lens, 7 FIRs filed

Central Crime Branch takes up case, police scour through CCTV footage from the affected areas to identify culprits, assess damage

Published: 14th August 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic experts collect spent cartridges from the DJ Halli police station premises in Bengaluru on Thursday after violence rocked the area two nights ago | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is now under the scanner over its suspected involvement in Tuesday night’s riots in Kaval Byrasandra area of Bengaluru. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the organisation’s role in the mob violence will be thoroughly investigated. The case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and three special teams have been formed to nab those still at large.

With seven more arrests on Thursday, the total number touched 200. The police have arrested SDPI’s Bengaluru district secretary Muzammil Pasha, a resident of the area, in connection with the arson and riot which claimed three lives in police firing, and also saw the burning of several vehicles and Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his neighbours’ houses.

They have registered seven FIRs in Devarajeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli police stations -- which were attacked by the mobs on Tuesday night -- naming 22 accused. The police said they have identified nine among them to be SDPI members, but have not disclosed their names. According to eyewitnesses, the mob came prepared to attack the MLA’s house and the DJ Halli police station. Senior police officers visited the spot on Thursday and analysed footage from about 200 CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

The police on Thursday produced some of the prime accused before a magistrate to take them into their custody.. One of the FIRs is against P Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivasa Murthy. Naveen, who has since been arrested, allegedly put up a blasphemous post on social media, triggering Tuesday night’s violence in which 19 people, including three media persons and 14 policemen, sustained injuries.

He faces charges under two Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to fostering enmity among communities and outraging religious feelings. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said, “How many among them (accused of rioting) are real culprits? All of them cannot be culprits. The innocent should not be punished, this is my request to the police.” 

SDPI flag found on statue of saint 
An SDPI flag was found on a mantap bearing the statue of saint-philosopher Shankaracharya in Sringeri town on Thursday. It is suspected that the flag was placed on Wednesday night when it was raining. Devotees staged a protest on Thursday and demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately. Reacting to the incident, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi tweeted that he had directed the Superintendent of Police to take action against the culprits. Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra also said that an FIR has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SDPI Bengaluru Bengaluru violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp