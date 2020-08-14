J P Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.

In his address to Karnataka BJP leaders after ground-breaking ceremony of party offices in the state through a virtual ceremony, Nadda also praised the state party unit for its welfare works during the lockdown.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wanted that the BJP should have its own office in every district across the country after the party came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Work on it has been going on since then, the BJP president said, adding that the party has now 500 offices.

The party will have 300 more offices in the future, he added.

"An office isn't just a building. It is the centre of tradition and inspires people to join a party. A political worker develops working there," Nadda said, recalling that as a party member he used to call people to meet him in party offices.

He also hailed Modi's stewardship of the fight against COVID-19 and said the recovery rate has risen to nearly 69 per cent.

At the beginning, India used to do just 1,500 tests a day but it is now performing over six lakh tests everyday, he said.

"PM Modi did not just address health issues, but also economic issues. On 26 March, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana was announced. It would provide 80 crore people foodgrains until November at a cost of Rs 1.70 lakh crore," he said.