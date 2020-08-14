STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

J P Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wanted that the BJP should have its own office in every district across the country after the party came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

J P Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda being welcomed by Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda during the virtual inauguration of Karnataka BJP district offices (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.

In his address to Karnataka BJP leaders after ground-breaking ceremony of party offices in the state through a virtual ceremony, Nadda also praised the state party unit for its welfare works during the lockdown.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wanted that the BJP should have its own office in every district across the country after the party came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Work on it has been going on since then, the BJP president said, adding that the party has now 500 offices.

The party will have 300 more offices in the future, he added.

"An office isn't just a building. It is the centre of tradition and inspires people to join a party. A political worker develops working there," Nadda said, recalling that as a party member he used to call people to meet him in party offices.

  He also hailed Modi's stewardship of the fight against COVID-19 and said the recovery rate has risen to nearly 69 per cent.

  At the beginning, India used to do just 1,500 tests a day but it is now performing over six lakh tests everyday, he said.

"PM Modi did not just address health issues, but also economic issues. On 26 March, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana was announced. It would provide 80 crore people foodgrains until November at a cost of Rs 1.70 lakh crore," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP district offices Karnataka JP Nadda
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp