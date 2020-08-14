JP Nadda to lay foundation stone for BJP offices in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda will lay the foundation stone for the construction of BJP offices in eight districts and one taluk, in a virtual event on Friday. The party’s state Vice President Nirmal Kumar Surana and Convenor of Office Construction Committee Dr M Nagaraj on Thursday said the offices will have a digital library, conference hall and residential quarters for full-time party workers.

The offices are being constructed from the donations offered by party workers, said Surana. He will lay the foundation stone for the office buildings in Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Tiptur in Tumakuru district. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take part in the event from his residence and BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayan will be present in the state office.