New Covid mark breached, 2 lakh positive cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 6,706 fresh positive cases, the state crossed the 2-lakh mark on Thursday, registering 2,03,200 positives. Also, both the number of discharges and Covid patients admitted to ICUs saw a marked increase on the day.

Bengaluru as usual registered the highest positive cases at 1,893, followed by Mysuru (522), Ballari (445), Udupi (402) and Davangere (328) The state saw the highest number of single day discharges with 8,609 walking out of hospitals.

Of them, 2,212 are from Bengaluru Urban, 735 from Bengaluru Rural, 641 from Dakshina Kannada, 637 from Mysuru, 572 from Hassan and the remaining from 25 other districts. The total recoveries stands at 1,21,242. The total number of patients in ICUs jumped to 727, from 701 a day earlier.

The number of deaths was 103, taking the toll to 3,613. One of the affected, a 77-year-old man from Kalaburagi, suffering from ILI, breathlessness, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died at his residence.

Transmission in 65,912 patients are under investigation with no known travel or contact history. Even cases categorised as influenza-like illness (17,774) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (3,835) have no known source of transmission. The 21-30 age group is the most affected by Covid-19 in the state with 44,746 positives, followed by the 31-40 age group with 43,387.