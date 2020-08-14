Treat non-COVID patients or face penal action, Karnataka Medical Council warns doctors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has issued a circular warning that it will invoke Section 2.1 and 5.2 of the Code of Medical Ethics, 2002, if any medical practitioner fails to render services to non-COVID patients. Such practitioners are liable for penal action, it added.

Placing the copy of the circular before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, the KMC also informed that it has provided a helpline (9916302328/080-22200888) for patients to lodge complaints if any medical practitioners or private hospitals refused to render services to non-COVID patients.

The KMC took the action in response to the public interest litigation filed by Tumakuru based advocate Ramesh L Naik, drawing the attention of the court to reports that some medical practitioners and private hospitals are denying treatment to non-COVID patients.

The petitioner also informed the court that some hospitals/clinics are closed over fears of contracting COVID-19.

Referring to this, the KMC has directed all its registered medical practitioners not to close hospitals and clinics and also to examine non-COVID patients by following professional ethics and providing them necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, the state government also placed the copy of the order issued by the State Executive Committee, under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, to all private hospitals not to deny treatment to such patients, before the court.

Recording the same, the bench disposed of the petition, saying that the grievances of the petitioner have been taken care of by the state and KMC.