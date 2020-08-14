STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Treat non-COVID patients or face penal action, Karnataka Medical Council warns doctors

The KMC also said it has provided a helpline for patients to lodge complaints if any medical practitioners or private hospitals refused to render services to non-COVID patients

Published: 14th August 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

The medical council informed the Karnataka High Court that it has issued a circular to this effect (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has issued a circular warning that it will invoke Section 2.1 and 5.2 of the Code of Medical Ethics, 2002, if any medical practitioner fails to render services to non-COVID patients. Such practitioners are liable for penal action, it added.

Placing the copy of the circular before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, the KMC also informed that it has provided a helpline (9916302328/080-22200888) for patients to lodge complaints if any medical practitioners or private hospitals refused to render services to non-COVID patients.

The KMC took the action in response to the public interest litigation filed by Tumakuru based advocate Ramesh L Naik, drawing the attention of the court to reports that some medical practitioners and private hospitals are denying treatment to non-COVID patients.

The petitioner also informed the court that some hospitals/clinics are closed over fears of contracting COVID-19.

Referring to this, the KMC has directed all its registered medical practitioners not to close hospitals and clinics and also to examine non-COVID patients by following professional ethics and providing them necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, the state government also placed the copy of the order issued by the State Executive Committee, under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, to all private hospitals not to deny  treatment to such patients, before the court.

Recording the same, the bench disposed of the petition, saying that the grievances of the petitioner have been taken care of by the state and KMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Medical Council non-COVID patients
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp