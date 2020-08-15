2k new medicos may soon join Covid fight: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 2,000 post-graduate medical doctors will be shortly available to boost the Covid fight across the state, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. At the inauguration of a Covid testing lab and ceremony for post-graduate orientation classes at BGS Global Hospital near Kengeri on Friday, he said the PG medical results will be declared in a couple of days and the medicos will undergo interships. After that, they can boost the Covid fight in the state.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has done extremely well in containing Covid-19. Compared to the US and other western countries, India lacks medical infrastructure, but still we have managed to keep the mortality rate very low,” the minister said.

Addressing the medicos, he said that doctors should keep their professional ethics and values always high. “The Adichunchanagiri Trust has over 500 educational branches all over the country and is providing quality education besides giving food and shelter to the poor and eligible students.

This has become possible under the visionary leadership of Paramapujya Shri Shri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and hard work of Paramapujya Shri Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji,” the Minister said. Shri Shri Prakashanatha Swamiji, managing director of BGS GIMS, Dr Mohan, GIMS principal were present.