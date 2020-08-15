Congress, BJP trade charges over Bengaluru violence

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress and BJP leaders on Friday blamed each other’s parties for the violence in Bengaluru earlier this week. Congress spokesperson M Lakshman alleged that Tuesday’s violence was the handiwork of high-profile BJP leaders, aimed at unseating Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and covering up allegations of corruption in Covid-19 spending against his government.

“Certain leaders are working hard to replace Yediyurappa with their loyalists, and instigated the issue. They are responsible for the wide coverage of the incident in national media to show the CM in a bad light,” Lakshman said.

He also alleged that the BJP and Social Democratic Party of India — which has been blamed for the violence — were working in tandem. “The SDPI, which is the driving force behind the violence, is the BJP’s B team,” he said, adding that the BJP was indirectly promoting the party.

He claimed that Naveen P, whose derogatory FB post allegedly triggered the violence, was an RSS worker and that his social media posts were proof of his allegiance to the BJP. Meanwhile, MLC AH Vishwanath said, “It is unfortunate that the Congress is attempting to politicise the issue. It is Congressmen who were responsible for vandalising MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house, not the BJP. MLA Zameer Ahmed is visiting the houses of those arrested instead of calling on the legislator whose house was attacked. Did those people go to participate in a freedom struggle?”

