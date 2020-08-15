Differences between Congress, SDPI to blame for Bengaluru violence: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the violence of Tuesday night in Kaval Byrasandra was a larger conspiracy by the SDPI to disturb peace in the area. Differences within the Congress and with the SDPI are to blame, he said, putting it down to the upcoming BBMP elections.

Bommai spoke to journalists after calling on CM BS Yediyurappa and briefing him about the developments and progress in investigation. He said the number of those arrested had risen to 206 after 60 more suspects, including Congress corporator Irshad Begum’s husband Kaleem Pasha, were placed under arrest. Pasha’s name figured in three FIRs.

Bommai said the role of the SDPI is being investigated, and the part played by local corporators is being revealed during questioning of the accused. He said that differences between local corporators and MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who joined the Congress from the JDS, are also being looked into.

“The split caused friction during the previous assembly election and could also affect the upcoming BBMP elections. We are investigating this along with the larger conspiracy of the SDPI,” the Home Minister said. Reports also said that the SDPI was keen to gain ground in the locality that has a considerable Muslim population, he added.

Bommai countered the allegation that there was an inordinate delay in lodging the FIR and taking action against Naveen, who put up a derogatory Facebook post, and said the police had filed the FIR at 7.45pm Tuesday.

Around 8.30pm, the crowd started swelling though the inspector clearly told them the FIR had been filed and Naveen was being tracked. “But the mob wanted the police to hand over Naveen to them, so to keep him safe, he was not brought to the station,” he said.

Responding to a question on Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan announcing Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the three who died in police firing, Bommai said he would not like to comment.