STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ED to attach Rs 12 crore assets of ex-bank employees

Vijayapura, and five others, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a cheating case.

Published: 15th August 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Vijayasarathi, former cluster manager of ICICI Bank, Vijayapura, and five others, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a cheating case.

“Vijayasarathi and his associates have acquired the proceeds of crime by cheating ICICI Bank and have layered it in the form of various movable and immovable properties,” said an official spokesperson.  The agency will attach assets of the accused worth around Rs 12.11 crore, which include immovable properties in Bengaluru, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Udupi districts worth Rs 5.31 crore and movable assets like cash, bank accounts totalling Rs 6.53 crore and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 27 lakh,” added the spokesperson.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation based on the four FIRs, which were registered at the APMC police station, Vijayapura and the FIRs were transferred to the CID for investigation. The CID had filed the chargesheet against the accused under Sections 120B, 201, 409, 465, 468, 471, 477A read with Section 36 of the IPC before the jurisdictional court in Vijayapura.

Investigations revealed that Vijayasarathi and other employees of ICICI Bank – Sachin Annappa Patil, Renuka Shetty, Sudeep Shetty, Sajjade Peeran Mushrif and Vijayendra had committed fraud of Rs 70.44 crore by using cancelled cheques, unused cheques, through fraudulent transfers, issuing fake fixed deposit receipts, not crediting the cash which was received for credit in the bank accounts of ICICI Bank, BDCC bank, Siddeshwara Co-operative Bank.

Probe against former insurance firm staffer
The ED has also filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against T Pradeep, former administrative officer of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL), Dharwad, under PMLA. “Pradeep had acquired the proceeds of crime by misusing his authority in OICL and had transferred the company’s fund to third-party beneficiaries and layered the proceeds of crime in the form of movable property. 

Pradeep had committed fraud of Rs 5.03 crore by transferring funds from the company’s account to third parties between July 2, 2013 and March 26, 2014. The third-party beneficiaries were fictitious and most of the amount transferred was withdrawn in cash from different ATMs across India,” the ED stated. The agency had initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the ACB of the CBI Bengaluru, on April 12, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nforcement Directorate Money Laundering Act
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp