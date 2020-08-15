STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka connect with freedom struggle

As India celebrates her 74th Independence Day, The New Indian Express takes a look at Karnataka’s contribution to the fight for Independence.

Published: 15th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

Representational image of Indian flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

As India celebrates her 74th Independence Day, The New Indian Express takes a look at Karnataka’s contribution to the fight for Independence. We also peep into the minds of people, to see what freedom and independence means to them in 2020...

Premier institute of learning
The brainchild of businessman and philanthropist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Indian Institute of Science was conceived in the late 1800s. He set up a provisional committee under the leadership of Burjorji Padshah, an educationist, to come up with a blueprint. He also endowed a substantial part of his personal wealth for this project. Unfortunately, Tata died in 1904, well before the institute came into existence. It was eventually established, through a vesting order passed May 27, 1909 by the British Indian Government in Bengaluru on land donated by the Mysore Durbar. The Institute, which started with just two departments – General and Applied Chemistry and Electrical Technology – today has over 40 departments. It also has a new campus at Challakere in Chitradurga district.

B’luru home to DRDO labs
Not just the PSUs, Bengaluru is home to number of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) laboratories, mostly working in defence aeronautics, radar, engine and related technologies. While Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) which works on military radars and related technologies was among the first DRDO laboratories to be set up in Bengaluru in 1958, a number of other DRDO laboratories have been subsequently established in the city. Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Gas Turbine Research Centre (GTRC) and Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), Defence Avionics and Research Establishment (DARE) are some of them.

Reaching for the skies
Much before Information Technology put Bengaluru on the global map, defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had propelled the city and the country on the global aviation map. Among the few big institutions founded before Independence, the defence and aviation bellwether continues to play pivotal role in the country’s defence preparedness. In 1940, Seth Walchand Hirachand founded Hindustan Aircraft Limited, supported by Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. From the first indigenous designed and developed trainer aircraft Hindustan Trainer-2 that was used by the Indian Air Force for several decades to manufacturing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), the PSU grew to keep pace with the requirement of the Armed Forces.

Ringing in the change
Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd was the first Public Sector Undertaking established after Independence. The PSU in telecommunications technology segment, established as a departmental factory in 1948, was manufacturing a diverse range of information and communication products. ITI, HAL and other PSUs were among the major sources of employment in Bengaluru for many decades before information technology, textiles and other sectors grew tremendously in the last few decades.
It had over 19,000 employees in Bengaluru — and over 35,000 across India — on its rolls during its hey days in the 1980s. Unable to withstand competition from foreign firms post liberalisation, it became sick in 2004. However, after being in red for over 16 years, it is now on revival mode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
freedom struggle 74th Independence Day Independence Day
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp