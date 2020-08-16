STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

A touch of class

A school in Deriya for children of the Kunabi tribal community ensures that they study despite the pandemic

Published: 16th August 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

PICS BY Subhash Chandra N S

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

At Deriya, a village in Joida taluk deep inside the Kali Tiger Reserve, the students step out of their houses in the afternoon. Led by Jayanand Dereker, president of Kunabi Samaj, Joida, and a native of Deriya, the kids, aged between 10 and 14, follow him crossing streams and rivulets. 

They reach atop a hill where an isolated house stands. Jayanand takes out his mobile, checks its connectivity and finds it is a perfect place. He connects his mobile phone to a bluetooth device and contacts a teacher --- R Purnima --- former English Professor, Karnataka State Open University. She is at her residence 500 km away, also waiting anxiously to connect with the children to begin their classes.

This is a routine exercise at Deriya since the last 30 days despite the fact that Covid-19 has hit the education sector hard and the schools are closed. Though a few private schools have taken to digital teaching, the students of government schools are not so lucky. But the school in Deriya --- exclusively for children of Kunabi tribe community with about 20 students – is ensuring they are not deprived of studies despite the Covid-19 trouble.

Prof Purnima, a theatre expert, who volunteered for the job last year, trained them in English language skills and personality development using theatre as an educational tool. As part of this ‘fun- learning’, the students participate in the quiz and word-building exercise. They are taught science, astro physics and trained in theatre. “The students enact short plays on the lives of scientists and inventors like Galileo, Issac Newton. Marie Curie, Thomas Alva Edison. Hershel and others,” says Jayanand Derekar.

Prof Purnima says that she began teaching students at Deriya last year. “I began with English grammar. To make them understand active voice and passive voice, tenses and other rules,  I used scientists and inventors and their inventions. This serves a dual purpose --- help them learn grammar and know about the scientists,” she adds.

“I wanted to come to Deriya again, but I could not due to the spread of the virus. But after the lockdown was announced, I emailed the teaching module and the syllabus prepared by me, but the students started abstaining from the classes when a teacher tried to teach them. Then I thought of a mobile phone to teach,” she said. The teaching also focuses on children’s behaviour towards the physically challenged and senior citizens.

The response has been very good as the students are participating with great enthusiasm. “We can read English better now,” says Neha Derekar, one of the students. Another student Arpita says that she learnt about several scientists like C V Raman and inventors like Robert Fulton, who developed  the steamboat, Cyrus McCormick, who developed the reaper to harvest crops.

Rohit Dereker, another student, mentions the short plays they enact about the ancient Indian astronomers like  Kalhana. This alternative school has brought relief among the parents who were worried about their children  as schools have remained closed. “We must say that our children are lucky as they continue to learn despite all odds,” says Yogish Derekar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp