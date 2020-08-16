STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru violence: MLA Murthy files complaint against arsonists

He told the police that he approached them only on Friday as he was traumatised by the events. 

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after his house was burnt down by a violent mob, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy filed a complaint with the DJ Halli police, alleging that his family was the target of a well-planned attack, the aim of which, was to burn his family alive.

He told the police that he approached them only on Friday as he was traumatised by the events. He said in the complaint that valuables, documents, and other belongings were stolen from the house, and pegged the loss at Rs 3 crore. He told the media that his advocate would provide details about the losses and requested the state government to compensate him for the damages.

